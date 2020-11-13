The Houstonian Club is Serving Up Tennis, Pickleball, and Padel
With 11 professional instructors, five outdoor courts, and four indoor courts, the fitness facility has something for every racquet enthusiast, including padel and pickleball courts.
The Club also offers several competitive tennis leagues for men, women, and mixed doubles. Kids can also get in on the action with afterschool and weekend junior leagues.
Deemed one of the safest sports during COVID-19, The Houstonian Club has seen a large increase in interest in their already popular racquet sports programs.
"HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Club has seen a surge in racquet sports since the beginning of COVID-19. These sports, which were already naturally socially distanced, were the first activities to come back after restrictions were put in place. The Texas Medical Association ranked tennis as one of the safest sports to play during COVID-19. On a scale from 1 to 10, with one being the least risky, tennis is a 2, the same as pumping gas or ordering takeout.
— Mike May, Director of Racquet Sports at The Houstonian Club
Racquet sports have always been popular at The Houstonian Club. With 11 professional instructors, five outdoor courts, and four indoor courts, the fitness facility has something for every racquet enthusiast, including padel and pickleball courts. Notably, The Houstonian Club is the birthplace of padel in North America and was home to the U.S. Padel Team for more than two decades, from 1993 to 2018. The Club offers open play nights for newcomers to the games of padel or pickleball. Led by one of the pros at The Club, it is a great way to learn the rules and differences between the different racquet sports.
"We have seen increased interest in both padel and pickleball due to the natural social distancing of the sport and the great social interaction," said Mike May, Director of Racquet Sports. "These two sports have seen some definite growth at The Club and nationally. We are finding that the public has found racquet sports as one of the primary forms of entertainment for couples and families, especially since the pandemic began."
To keep up with the increased demand, The Houstonian Club has increased its number of open clinics for tennis, padel, and pickleball, and they have also added a new tennis pro to their roster. Requests for private lessons in all three racquet sports have seen a large increase and are available to fit players' schedules. The Club also offers several competitive tennis leagues for men, women, and mixed doubles. Kids can also get in on the action with afterschool and weekend junior leagues.
For more information about racquet sports or to request a preview pass at The Houstonian, visit houstonian.com/theclub.
