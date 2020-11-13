Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, November 4 to Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Trooper Butler - Eric Smith – 41 years old – East Montpelier VT // 11/7/20 at 2015 hrs at the intersection of Muddy Brook Rd and US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT

Court Date – 12/17/20 at 0830 hrs in Barre, VT

 

 

Trooper Figueroa - Michael Desjadon (DOB 5/30/92), 28 of St. Johnsbury, Rt 2 in Cabot on 11/9/20 at 1746. Cited to Washington County on 1/7/21 at 0830.

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

