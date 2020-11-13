Senator Muth Announces $387,500 In Grant Funding For Chester County Library and District Center

Exton, PA – November 13, 2020 – Senator Muth (D-44 Montgomery/Chester/Berks) announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $387,500 in grant funding to the Chester County Library and District Center for renovation of the first floor in order to improve accessibility, while also adding public workspaces and seating; combined service desks.

“The Chester County Library system is nationally recognized for the resources and programs that they offer the residents of Chester County, and this grant will help expand their ability to provide members of the community safe places to learn, work, and connect,” said Senator Muth.

The Department of Education (PDE) awarded $5.1 million in Keystone Grants to 18 libraries for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities. The award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants will aid public library facilities in installing equipment, upgrading security systems, and more.

###