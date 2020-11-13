Five Charts on Spain’s Economy and Response to COVID-19

An automobile plant in Barcelona. Spain is one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic. (photo: Enric Fontcuberta/EFE/Newscom)

By Nicolas Arregui, Lucy Liu, and William Oman IMF European Department

November 13, 2020

The pandemic has taken a significant toll on Spain’s people and economy, following five years of strong growth and job creation. A second wave of infections that started in mid-July has put a lid on the recovery.

According to the IMF’s latest economic health check of the country, it will take several years for the Spanish economy to recover. And the outlook is subject to strong risks.

Here are six charts on Spain’s economic outlook and the country’s response to the crisis.