Spain : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Spain

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

November 13, 2020

COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has hit Spain’s society and economy severely following five years of strong job-rich growth. A large service sector dominated by SMEs, importance of tourism, and widespread use of temporary employment make the economy particularly vulnerable to the health crisis. It will take several years for the economy to recover, and the outlook is subject to strong downside risks.

Country Report No. 2020/298

regular

English

November 13, 2020

9781513561004/1934-7685

1ESPEA2020001

Paper

94

