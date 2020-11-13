Disruptive Technologies Launches Tiny Wireless Humidity Sensor The new Dashboards feature brings an easy-to-use interface to Studio for displaying sensor data in a shared view while applying simple analytics. obust sensors are the size of a postage stamp and gather real-time information to help organizations make data-backed decisions Simple peel and stick the sensor Monitor critical assets and provide a comfortable space for the occupants

After many requests and successful testing and piloting, the humidity sensor is available to the mass market, and ready to scale

The humidity sensor is a key component to monitor critical assets in a building and have a full overview for predictive maintenance, allowing facilities managers to make data-backed decisions.” — Bengt Johannes Lundberg

OSLO, NORWAY, November 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensor, announces the addition of a humidity sensor to its sensing solution. Disruptive Technologies robust sensors are the size of a postage stamp and gather real-time information to help organizations make data-backed decisions that improve efficiency, sustainability, and wellbeing.Stable environmental conditions are critical to maintaining safety and comfort for many commercial and industrial applications. Monitoring relative humidity in the atmosphere help facilities managers lower cost and risk.The humidity sensors can be used in a variety of settings, including: Smart buildings . Sensors can be added to HVAC systems or within office environments so that facilities managers can more efficiently monitor, measure, and adjust humidity to provide a comfortable and productive working environment.-Food transport and storage. Sensors provide information on the condition of perishable goods throughout the cold chain, so they arrive to store shelves in safe, salable conditions. The combination of humidity and temperature sensors ensures that foods are kept in appropriate conditions in warehouses and grocery stores.-Museums. Sensors help museums and art collections maintain stable environmental conditions as humidity changes due to weather and visitor volume. They reduce the risk of damage to paintings, drawings, prints, mosaics, and sculptures and thus potentially lower insurance costs.-Industrial IoT. Sensors are easily applied to digitally retrofit legacy equipment and transform it into smart technology. Manufacturing companies can remotely monitor equipment conditions in order to shift from reactive to proactive, predictive maintenance.In addition to humidity, Disruptive Technologies provides sensors to monitor temperature, water, proximity, and touch. Simplicity, scalability, and robustness of DT’s sensors reduce the total cost of ownership and provide an IoT solution built for the future:-19 x 19 x 2 mm size, peel and stick, IP68 design-Battery-driven operation extends sensor maintenance interval to 15 years.-Patented, end-to-end security scheme from the sensor to the cloud eliminates weak points present in traditional IoT solutions.Thousands of sensors can connect through a single Cloud Connector, minimizing installation complexity and allowing future-proof scalability paired with high-end security.“With our portfolio of sensors, our customers can measure the physical world more quickly and accurately,” says Disruptive Technologies CEO Bengt Lundberg. “The humidity sensor is a key component to monitor critical assets in a building and have a full overview for predictive maintenance, allowing facilities managers and others to make data-backed decisions. In addition, temperature and humidity is the driving force for comfort and wellbeing in an office space.”The Disruptive Technologies humidity sensor is available in two variants, one for the European Union and one for the United States. Touch functionality makes installation simple so customers can begin monitoring humidity and take action immediately. Technical documentation for the humidity sensor is available on the DT website. About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.

Our sensors simplifies data collection and delivers the data securely to our own dashboard or our partners’​ analytics programs in the cloud.