Avail Cannabis opens second recruitment center for Military Veteran Cannabis study in Kingston Ontario on November 13th
Avail Cannabis Takes the Lead on Study for Treating PTSD In Military Veterans by launching 7 recruitment centers situated inside pharmacy's.KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail Cannabis is launching its second recruitment Center in Kingston, Ontario on November 13th, 2020 – Avail Cannabis has applied for ethics approval on an observational study which will seek to identify an ideal cannabinoid profile and optimal therapeutic dose of medical cannabis oil for military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD).
Further studies are also planned in the future and all studies have been developed keeping patient safety as the number one priority. In light of COVID-19 and public health guidelines regarding social distancing, patients will participate in the study remotely via telephone or virtually through online video.
Justin Whitehall, CEO and Clinic Director, Avail Cannabis, says, “We are opening number 2 of 7 recruitment centers for the study situated in close proximity to Canadian Forces Bases (CFBs) throughout Ontario, and one in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Avail Clinic Director and military veteran Jamie Chaplin will be on site to launch each center and answer any questions that military veterans or family members may have. The Kingston center will be located inside the Weller Pharmacy located on 263 Weller Ave #2, Kingston, ON K7K 2V4, and the official launch will be at 4:30PM on Friday, November 13th.”
All the recruitment centers are in pharmacies and the pharmacy staff at each location will be encouraged to register for the "Educational training for providing culturally competent care for military veterans: reactive to proactive" course. Avail Cannabis and some of the other participating pharmacies have developed the course aiming to have it fully accredited for pharmacists across Ontario next month when the study commences.
Indicating the timeline for this ongoing initiative, Whitehall adds, “The remaining recruitment centers will open throughout November and December followed by more information through the media as we wait for the ethics approval but we have seen delays on this similar to many other sectors"
As a medical team with over 25 years of combined traditional and marijuana-based prescription experience, Avail Cannabis Clinics opened its first medical marijuana clinic in downtown Orillia, Ontario in 2018. The company also operates an online family walk-in clinic offering select conventional and cannabis prescription services in collaboration with local pharmacies throughout Ontario.
