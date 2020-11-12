Cowboy Draw tickets will be buy-one-get-one-free this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 12, 2020

WyoLotto officials announced they will run the Cowboy Draw® BOGO this Sunday in honor of the University of Wyoming football team being unable to play Air Force due to cancellation.

“Although the promotion is designed to celebrate when the Pokes win by giving our players free Cowboy Draw tickets, we wanted to keep the joy and fun going since the game has been completely cancelled,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

“Wyoming fans may be a little down about this game cancellation, so we decided to lift the spirits of lottery fans and run the promotion as if the Pokes had won,” Clontz added. “So get your free tickets this Sunday!”

This will be the third year WyoLotto has offered players “buy-one-get-one-free” Cowboy Draw tickets during the UW football season. Also, two jackpot winners in the last three years purchased their winning tickets on BOGO Sundays.

The unprecedented times are changing many things, and WyoLotto officials want to share encouragement and support to their players and UW football fans across the state.

The details for the promotion this Sunday, Nov. 15, include:

Cowboy Draw tickets will be “buy-one-get-one-free”

The free tickets will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no limit on free tickets (however, there is always a $125 transaction limit)

Tickets must be purchased for the following Monday drawing

Tickets are available at any WyoLotto retailer

Pending no other changes to the schedule, the promotion will return to when the Pokes win, then buy-one-get-one-free will be available the following Sunday.

See terms and conditions for more details.

For more information about WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications about Cowboy Draw, Mega Millions®, Powerball®, and Lucky for Life®, visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app for free today.