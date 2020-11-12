Request for Information/Middlesex Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304799
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 1700 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 32 Taylor Farm Road, Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police is requesting assistance from the public in locating the
two subjects in the attached image. On 11/11/20 at approximately 1700 hours
Vermont State Police responded to the Hollister Hill School House located at 32
Taylor Farm Road in the town of Marshfield for a reported burglary.
Investigation revealed that someone had entered the school house, vandalized the
interior and left the area. Review of security footage from residences in the
area revealed the two pictured individuals walking on Taylor Farm Road around
the time of the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact
the Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword
VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648