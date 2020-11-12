Request for Information/Middlesex Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 1700 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 32 Taylor Farm Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police is requesting assistance from the public in locating the

two subjects in the attached image. On 11/11/20 at approximately 1700 hours

Vermont State Police responded to the Hollister Hill School House located at 32

Taylor Farm Road in the town of Marshfield for a reported burglary.

Investigation revealed that someone had entered the school house, vandalized the

interior and left the area. Review of security footage from residences in the

area revealed the two pictured individuals walking on Taylor Farm Road around

the time of the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact

the Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword

VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648