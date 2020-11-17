New Health Tech Startup—Reulay—Wins Startupalooza in New York and is ramping up to revolutionize medicine

Srini Pillay, M.D. (Left), Harvard-trained psychiatrist and brain researcher, now Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Reulay with Patrick Candela (Right), CEO and Founder of Reulay

“Technology is a product of humans meant to enhance the human experience. Reulay strives to elevate the human experience” – Reulay Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York and Cambridge, MA based startup, Reulay, may be having an identity crisis, but it hasn’t stopped them from an early win at Startupalooza in New York City. The event, held on September 30, 2020 featured six other New York based companies and Reulay’s mission, vision, business plan and energy got them the unanimous vote for best startup.

The startup founder and CEO, Patrick Candela, together with the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Srini Pillay, M.D., are both excited about this recognition. “While this isn’t the Nobel Prize in medicine”, said Pillay, “it’s really helpful and encouraging to have this recognition so early in our development. It’s long hours and a lot of navigating and connecting.” “We’re still in stealth mode”, added Candela, “but we’ve gotten a lot done.” When asked why they say that they have an identity crisis, the startup founders say that they are using technology—virtual reality and mixed reality and machine learning—to be specific—to deliver an experience that they hope will elevate the human experience and save lives. In essence, they say that too often, technology startups get infatuated with the technology, when in fact, it’s the human experience that matters. Says Candela, “We never want to lose sight of this. We’re not just a technology company. We’re a human experience and longevity company first.”

Reulay has filed patents for an omnichannel virtual platform that will use machine learning to deliver a proprietary brain-based mixed reality experience with a view to not only decrease stress, but impact the genes that stress can change before it opens up pathways to cancer, heart disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease. Pillay, former top medical student, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who graduated at the top of his class, and a brain-imaging researcher who also worked in biotechnology across all medical diseases explained, “For years now, there has been tremendous research showing us that certain kinds of stress can literally change our genes. For example, stress causes a process called methylation that can lock genes, making it impossible for cells to divide normally. Down the line, this takes a toll on the body. We believe that this is an important contributor to disease.” He adds, “While certain types of stress can be good for you, a study out of Germany in March this year showed that occupational stress is particularly impactful in altering genes in this way. That’s, in part, why we are starting to deploy this in the workplace. And we are proud to be partnering with the leading leadership development companies in the world to do this.”

Candela excitedly explains that when he and Pillay met, they were both struck by their synergies of interest in consciousness, the body, humanity, and technology. “It wasn’t long before we realized that we were simply carrying out a process that we were meant to advance.” He humbly adds, “We’re a long way from refining this solution. It’s also not a one-size fits all kind of thing” Says Candela, “At Reulay we often say we’re all explorers in unchartered territories - looking for other explorers and creators who are mission aligned to join us. One focus now is assembling this team of world class talent across art, biotechnology, mixed reality, and machine learning. We are overjoyed with the response of those wanting to join us and contribute to a deeper understanding of illness, but even more so, that we believe strongly that we will be able to do something about this.”

Pillay explains that their pipeline is evolving. In addition to their brain-based anxiety-reducing technology, they have also filed patents for a cyberdelic—a technological way of simulating the effects of psychedelics on the brain. He adds, “Psychedelics have a history of dramatically allowing people to reconstitute themselves, but the bad trips and unknown effects of certain doses can limit the use. We believe we are adding to the quest in alleviating depression and anxiety by offering a mechanism to control the dose and experience. At the very least, it is likely to add to the power of the work that is being done in this field.”

When asked what their moonshots were, the two looked at each other amused. New to their pipeline is an augmented-reality paradigm that will be used to help astronauts and travelers who experience anxiety when traveling to outer space. They are combining forces with Martine-Nicole Rojina in Munich Germany, to design this paradigm. Rojina has been studying “no gravity” conditions and sound relationships with the moon for a while now.

Next for Reulay is finding the right brand partners. “We’re a broad thinking group that can’t afford to be categorical. You don’t combine the human condition, brain science, technology and design by narrowing your field of vision.”, explains Pillay. “So, we’re researching companies as varied as Louis Vuitton, Apple and Netflix.” “And we’re starting our first round of investment as well”, adds Candela. “So, we’d love to talk to any brands or investors who are turned on by the idea of living longer and saving lives.”

For now, Reulay plans to hard-launch at the end of January 2021. It is completing studies with “The Mayo Clinic” and “Blue Shield of California” with preliminary results to add to its dataset.

The two founders are knee deep in execution right now, but being human, they are having a ton of fun, living through the ideal of making revolutionary strides that connect mind and body, so that people can live their lives to their maximum potential, passionate, healthy and worry-free.

If you’re interested to talk or partner, Patrick and Srini are reachable at solutions@reulay.com