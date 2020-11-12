Seattle Veterans Team Up To Reimagine Management Consulting And Equip Enterprises To Succeed Through Accelerating Change
Joe Ottinger, Rick Maguire, and Laszlo Kismarton launch OKR Advisors to equip leaders and organizations to master OKRs in an era of accelerated changeSEATTLE, WA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Ottinger, a 25 year technology business executive, management consultant, and author of books and articles about leading change, innovation, and organizational agility; Rick Maguire, an award winning Microsoft executive, and former head of their global Patterns and Practices consulting organization; and Laszlo Kismarton, a 20 year consulting veteran of digital business transformation as Managing Director at Revel Consulting, Group Account Director at Accenture, and executive at Razorfish, have teamed up to form a new firm called OKR Advisors.
The Co-Founders of OKR Advisors have worked with some of the fastest growing and most successful companies in Greater Seattle and beyond in sectors that include tech & communications, retail & ecommerce, healthcare, and others such as T-Mobile, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Rad Power Bikes, Nike, Vera Whole Health, Auth0, Koch Industries, and many others.
“The focus of OKR Advisors is to equip entrepreneurial leaders and their organizations with the capabilities to master agile strategy execution and win in today’s rapidly changing business environment, says co-founder and CEO Laszlo Kismarton. “According to the global consulting firm, Accenture, ‘Truly agile firms are more than twice as likely as the average organization to achieve top-quartile financial performance’, which is why we are focusing on this important area”.
The name OKR Advisors comes from one of the fastest growing management methodologies being adopted by forward-looking companies today. Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), were first put into practice by Andy Grove at Intel. They were then taken to Google and many other Silicon Valley tech companies by John Doerr, one of the most successful Venture Capitalists in the world from VC firm Kleiner Perkins, Caufield and Byers. Today, it is being adopted by many traditional firms as well such as Anheuser-Busch, the Gap, GE, Dun & Bradstree, ING, Panasonic, and many others.
“Mastering OKRs is just the first step on the journey to becoming a truly agile enterprise”, says co-founder and Master Certification Expert, Rick Maguire. “OKRs is a great place to start with organizations because it begins the transformation process of agile strategy execution by having short goal-setting sprints, clear prioritization of strategic initiatives, and alignment of work throughout the organization. It also begins to transform the culture and organization with goal transparency, cross-functional leadership and initiatives, and an emphasis on rapid learning.”
The mission of OKR Advisors is to equip entrepreneurial leaders and their organizations to master OKRs and other proven agile strategy execution methodologies in order to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment, and in the process disrupt the traditional management consulting model. The research firm CB Insights in its research paper, “Killing Strategy, The Disruption Of Management Consulting”, points to the fact that the disruption of traditional management consulting has already started, and that, ‘Today, the same types of experts that big consultancies have hired for decades can be consulted independently, without needing to pay for the rest of the management consulting package, thanks to so-called “learning networks”.’
“We are not following the old management consulting model that hires full time MBAs and charges on an hourly basis”, says co-founder, Joe Ottinger. Our goal is to reimagine the traditional management consulting firm by building a global network of independent consultants and internal company experts who we certify as masters in agile strategy execution methodologies such as OKRs, and equipping them with an extremely comprehensive set of assets and support to rapidly improve financial and operational performance. Furthermore, our values are to do well and good with the highest integrity by building thriving and sustainable Leaders, Companies, and Communities. We want to make a positive impact on the world that really matters.”
About OKR Advisors
OKR Advisors is headquartered in the Seattle area with a mission to enable entrepreneurial leaders and their organizations to master OKRs and other proven agile strategy execution methodologies in order to achieve their goals in today’s rapidly changing business environment. OKR Advisors is reimagining the traditional management consulting firm by building a global network of independent consultants and internal company experts who we certify and equip with a comprehensive set of assets, including training, eLearning, coaching, assessments, among others. We are building our firm on clear values to “do well and good with the highest integrity”.
