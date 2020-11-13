Coming soon! THE DEVIL'S HEIST brings hellish mayhem just in time for the holidays

The Devil's Heist Poster Actor Mike Ferguson and Actress Jackie Falcon Actor Mike Ferguson and Actress Jackie Falcon

Samera Entertainment invites us to pay the Devil his due in one of Midnight Releasing's latest offerings.

The concept of the Prince of Darkness running a financial institution inspires an infinite amount of possibilities, and it's quite invigorating to see some of those possibilities play out on screen.” — Darrin Ramage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December, hellfire rises when a group of unlucky bank robbers cross the wrong dark lord in The Devil's Heist, coming to VOD DECEMBER 8, 2020

The Devil's Heist tells the story of Ted, a down on his luck ex-con who gathers his merry band of accomplices to rip off Coven National Bank for a big payday, only to discover that the bank is owned by the Devil himself, and he has a coven of witches on his payroll. A cat and mouse game ensues that leads to an ultraviolent bloodbath that ensures not everyone will survive, and no debt will remain unpaid.

Bryan Sapphire, Mike Ferguson, Sandra Rosko and Sheri Davis star in this chaotic underworld horror flick from director Fernando Acevedo, and writers Bryan Sapphire and Sophia Louisa Lee.

If you're looking for something that brings the heat -- so to speak -- to your holiday cheer, The Devil's Heist is here to burn it down to ashes. A low budget tale of terror with a film noir motif, The Devil's Heist takes the traditional heist film and flips the subgenre on its head with outlandish flourishes of devilish carnage and wicked twists that'll make your head spin.

Midnight Releasing is proud to announce the unleashing of this visceral portrait of satanic panic. CEO of Midnight Releasing, Darrin Ramage is excited to feature the film in this year's winter slate and says, "The film Fernando and his team put together is a thing of beauty. The concept of the Prince of Darkness running a financial institution inspires an infinite amount of possibilities, and it's quite invigorating to see some of those possibilities play out on screen."

The Devil’s Heist is set for release on VOD December 8 from Midnight Releasing.

Attention bloggers, horror magazines, and freelance writers, for follow up interviews with the cast and crew of The Devil's Heist, be sure to contact Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment at: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com

ABOUT MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release. Gaining as much traction and obtaining as many eyes on the product as possible is our end goal; making this reality, we have numerous outlets to provide the consumer with an easy access to the product they

want.

ABOUT SAMERA ENTERTAINMENT

Sharry Flaherty CEO and Founder of Samera Entertainment is a seasoned and well known film producer and Acquisitions Executive for Midnight Releasing. Samera consults with filmmakers on their projects that are either in development, pre-production or post-production. Filmmakers are welcome to submit their horror and thriller titles to: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com

The Devil's Heist Trailer