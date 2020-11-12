Palm Beach, Florida Weekly Pool Maintenance and Repair Services Offer New Tech

Pool Maintenance and Repair Services Elements Pools Weekly Pool Maintenance Services Palm Beach, Florida Before and After Pool Renovation, Resurfacing, New Tile, Travertine Pavers, Synthetic Grass and Sun Shelf

Palm Beach Pool and Spa Specialist Elements Pools Weekly maintenance and Repair service Through New Tech Offering GPS Tracking, On the way Texting and more

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elements Pools , servicing luxury pools in Palm Beach County, FL has launched an updated range of weekly pool maintenance and repair services for commercial and residential pool owners in the Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Wellington areas as well as countywide. From Maintenance to Leak Detection, Repair, Pool Resurfacing (Diamond Brite, Pebble Tec, Florida Stucco, Gem Finishes, Pearl Finishes, Reserve Finishes and Petite Finishes), Pool Automation, Travertine Decking, Coping and much more.More information is available at https://pbcpools.com/promotion The updated weekly pool maintenance services and luxury pool and spa repairs and renovations at Elements Pools creates added accountability and communication through the use of technology. Their extremely knowledgeable, trained technicians are GPS located and time stamped at each job, making for proven accountability.Private and commercial luxury pool owners can get this weekly pool service from Elements Pools to ensure that their aquatic space is always crystal clear and running smoothly. The weekly pool maintenance service include skimming the surface for debris, brushing the walls and steps, scrubbing tiles, and vacuum-cleaning the pool floor.Additionally, Elements Pools’ qualified technicians will empty skimmer and pump baskets, test for PH, chlorine, alkalinity and salt levels, in addition to treating the water with the necessary chemicals to ensure the luxury pool is always perfectly clean. As part of the newly expanded weekly services, technicians will test for and correct the water’s calcium levels, cyanuric acid and clean filter cartridges monthly.The weekly service includes a text message system that lets customers know an estimated time of arrival for their weekly service, a notification of completion, and a detailed email report indicating what maintenance has been completed, including what chemicals have been added and when the pool can be used again.In addition to the weekly pool maintenance and repair services, the high-end, premium-quality services at Elements Pools include pool remodeling, leak detection, resurfacing, renovations, and pool designs. The Palm Beach company specializes in remodeling and maintaining high-end, luxury pools, spas, and water features.Elements Pools owner Michael Goldberg has over 20 years of experience in the field of pool, spa, and water feature remodeling and maintenance, during which time he has acquired extensive and comprehensive knowledge on the subject. For more information on the company, https://www.facebook.com/ElementsPoolsandSpas A spokesperson for the company said “Our technicians are knowledgeable, professional, friendly, and detail oriented to leave your pool sparkling! We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service, accountability, and communication.”More information is available at the URL above, or by calling +1-561-322-9770.

We offer weekly pool maintenance & repairs for all residential pools along with the weekly pool service for commercial pool & spas in south Florida.