MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 2, 2020 to November 9, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, November 2, 2020, through Monday, November 9, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 42 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

An American Tactical AR15 .223 caliber rifle and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered on the Interstate 295 Southbound to Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Keyon Harling, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Troy Rawlings, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-157-119

A Phoenix Arms HP22A .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Anthony Hill, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 20-157-353

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-157-359

A 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Simms Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-157-417

A Sarsilmax SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Vasean Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-157-502

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-157-735

An Eagle RZ17 Tactical 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 400 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-157-812

A Kel-Tech KSG 12 gauge shotgun, a CZ CZ75 9mm caliber handgun, and Smith & Wesson M&P15 .223/5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 5200 42nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 72-year-old Peter Avery Gregori, of Laytonsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-157-968

A Phantom 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Donovan Parris, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-157-992

Thursday, November 5, 2020

A Springfield Armory XD-M .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-158-590

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-158-595

A Jimenez Arms JA Nine 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Fendall Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-158-610

A Smith & Wesson P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-158-642

A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4700 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-158-668

Friday, November 6, 2020

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Damion Sams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-159-004

A KWC 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of I Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-159-044

Saturday, November 7, 2020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-159-487

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Deyonte Lenard Jefferson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-159-506

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of A Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-159-510

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damontay T. Johnson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-159-519

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Paul Ernest Taylor, Jr., of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-159-605

A Colt 1911a .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-159-631

A Taurus PT111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Devon Mark Whitehead, of Northeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-159-767

Sunday, November 8, 2020

A Ruger EC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-159-992