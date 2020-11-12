Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silver Alert - Rennie Nicholson - Scottsdale PD

Rennie Nicholson went missing from her residence in the area of State Route 101 and Raintree in Scottsdale. She is 88 years old, 5'2" tall and 115 pounds. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown. She was last seen driving an off-white 2011 Ford Escape with Arizona License plate 907-CRP.

