Suspect in 2024 Triple-Fatal Collision on US-93 Arrested in Utah

Detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicular Crimes Unit (VCU), with assistance from the United States Marshals Service (USMS), located and arrested the suspect in a December 2024 collision that resulted in three fatalities and multiple serious injuries.

On December 7, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., VCU detectives responded to a fatal collision on southbound U.S. 93 near milepost 175, in Congress, AZ. During the investigation, detectives determined that Amy Lynn Mickelson, 48, was impaired when she drove her BMW sedan across the center line and struck a Toyota Sienna minivan head-on.

Three occupants of the Sienna were pronounced deceased at the scene. The remaining four occupants, all minor children between the ages of 5 and 16, were transported for medical treatment with serious physical injuries.

Following the collision, Mickelson fled Arizona and established residence in Utah. VCU detectives requested assistance from the USMS to locate and apprehend her. With the support of deputies assigned to the USMS, Mickelson was arrested outside a convenience store in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

She was booked into the Weber County Jail and is being held without bond pending extradition to Yavapai County.

Mickelson faces the following charges:

Three counts of second-degree murder

Seven counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of felony endangerment

One count of criminal damage

One count of aggravated DUI

This arrest demonstrates the determination of VCU detectives and their commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and families.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety thanks the United States Marshals Service for their assistance and support in this investigation.