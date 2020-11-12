Schuylkill Valley Community Library Receives $130,000 Keystone Grant

Reading, November 12, 2020 − The Pennsylvania Department of Education today awarded Schuylkill Valley Community Library $134,712 in a Keystone Grant for building improvements, including replacing the roof, improving ADA accessibility and adding restrooms, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) announced.

Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants will aid public library facilities in installing equipment, upgrading security systems, and more.

“Libraries play a key role in our communities,” Schwank said. “I’m thrilled to see some of these funds help make the Schuylkill Valley Community Library more accessible to the Leesport community.”

