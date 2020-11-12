AG Slatery Reaches Settlement with Disinfectant Company over False COVID-19 Claims

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced a settlement with DOC Disinfectant (DOC) for making allegedly deceptive and misleading claims related to its cleaning products and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the complaint, the State says DOC claimed its products and services were FDA and EPA approved, could eliminate COVID-19 and protect against the virus on surfaces for up to 90 days.

On its website, DOC also presented the logos of well-known, recognizable companies like Panda Express, Sweetgreen, Charter Communications, McDonald’s, and iHeartRadio. Most confirmed they never worked with DOC or approved the use of their logos.

Following a letter from the Attorney General on May 19th, 2020, the company continued to imply on its website that its cleaning solution could protect against COVID-19.

“We don’t want to see well-meaning individuals and businesses, which are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, misled into using products or services that cannot do what this company has claimed.” said General Slatery. “This Office will act to enforce laws that protect consumers from this sort of behavior.”

The settlement requires Doc Disinfectant, which denies any wrongdoing, to pay $5,000.00. It is also prevented from:

Making any deceptive or misleading claims that products or services are effective against COVID-19;

Falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has United States Environmental Protection Agency approval or Food and Drug Administration approval;

Falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has the approval of the Attorney General of any State;

Falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has the approval of the Commissioner of Agriculture or Department of Agriculture of any State;

Falsely representing to consumers that Defendant provides service to any persons or entities.

To read the complaint and the Agreed Final Judgment, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-49-complaint-afj.pdf

