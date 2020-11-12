PropMix releases 24x7 Real Estate Virtual Agent Chatbot
Agents can now engage homeowners and buyers in conversations and deliver CMA reports - all automated.
This will improve conversion rates on agent websites and show customers that they are leveraging the best in innovative technology to serve them better”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix.io LLC today released the virtual agent chatbot - Home Value Chatbot - for real estate agent websites to attract and engage homeowners and buyers. The Home Value Chatbot is now available to all agents using iCMALive - PropMix’s interactive comparative market analysis platform.
— Sakeer Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, PropMix.io
iCMALive Home Value chatbot can be branded for an agent or broker and can be easily plugged into any website. Numerous studies show that site visitors are more engaged using a chatbot that can provide personalized interaction, rather than clicking on a button or filling out a form to request for service. This chatbot delivers a proven method for lead capture and conversion on realtor websites.
“We are excited to offer the agent community the ability to provide a new and innovative option to engage their customers,” said Sakeer Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, at PropMix. “This will improve conversion rates on agent websites and show customers that they are leveraging the best in innovative technology to better serve them.” The Home Value chatbot will engage site visitors in a conversation to help them request and receive a fully automated market analysis and property valuation report powered by iCMALive.
iCMALive is an AI-powered comparative market analysis (CMA) platform and a lead capture tool for agents. It combines CMA capabilities with a lead capture and tracking platform to automatically qualify leads and push them to any customer relationship management (CRM) platform. In addition, iCMALive is a full function custom CMA platform for agents to create customized CMA reports and distribute and track their usage online. Read more and signup at https://www.icmalive.com
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. https://www.propmix.io
