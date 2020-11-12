Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,176 in the last 365 days.

DMV to Offer Saturday Walk-Ins for Vehicle Registration, New Residents

CARSON CITY – Nevadans who need an original vehicle registration or any kind of renewal but are unable to complete it online will be able to do so on a walk-in basis on Saturdays, beginning November 14.  The Department of Motor Vehicles will also continue offering Saturday hours for new Nevada residents.

Saturday hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DMV locations in Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno. Rural offices will remain closed on Saturday.

“We’re continuing to address pent-up demand for DMV services and reduce backlogs within the department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. Due to the COVID pandemic, department offices were closed from mid-March to mid-June and have been operating at 50 percent of capacity since reopening.

“We’re hoping to significantly cut the number of motorists driving on movement permits.  It’s important for both motorists and law enforcement to have vehicles registered properly,” Butler added.

The following transactions may be completed without an appointment during Saturday hours:

  • Original registration on a newly-purchased vehicle that cannot be registered online. This includes private party sales, out-of-state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes and trailers.
  • License, ID or registration renewal that cannot be completed online. Examples of registration renewals include vehicles with emissions exemptions, active-duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.
  • Transfer of an out-of-state license or ID. New residents may transfer their vehicle registration at the same time.  

Customers who have an existing appointment for any of these services should cancel it after using the Saturday service.

All customers are encouraged to visit the department website at dmvnv.com first to see whether their transaction can be completed online and to ensure they have the correct documentation.

You just read:

DMV to Offer Saturday Walk-Ins for Vehicle Registration, New Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.