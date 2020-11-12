BHERC and Motion Picture Editors Guild Diversity Committee Presents Panel Of Award-Winning Film and Television Editors

Editors Panel Editors Film Posters Editors Flier

Panelists will discuss the art and business of editing for television and film from their diverse experiences, unique perspectives and describe what editors do.

Nothing has been spared in the assembly of this accomplished and experienced panel of editors who will discuss the nuts and bolts of what editors do and what career paths are available in editing.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President & Founder, BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) joins with the Motion Picture Editors Guild Diversity Committee (MPEG) to present an inclusive and powerful panel and discussion on the profession of editing and post-production. “Editors on Editing” moderated by Lillian E. Benson, ACE, film and television editor who currently serves as co-chair of the Motion Picture Editors Guild Diversity Committee is slated to take place Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00AM (PDT). The 4th in a series of industry panels offered at the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) airing online at www.BHERC.TV now through Sunday, November 29, 2020. The festival offers more than 140 curated films with stories of all genres told by diverse filmmakers from 18 countries and 20 US states of all ages, the youngest being nine years old.

About the moderator and panel

Lillian Benson, ACE is a longtime editor of fiction and non-fiction programming. She is currently editing her fifth season of the NBC medical show, “Chicago Med” and previously was an editor on “Greenleaf” and “Soul Food-the Series”. She worked on several movies of the week for Debbie Allen, including the highly rated “Life Is Not a Fairy Tale - The Fantasia Barrino Story”. Benson was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the seminal Civil Rights series, “Eyes on the Prize II” and became the first African American female member of American Cinema Editors, an honorary editing society, the following year. Benson received the BHERC Lifetime Achievement Award and the Motion Picture Editors Guild Fellowship and Service Award, both in 2017, and was honored as a “Distinguished Alumni” by her college.

Ms. Benson will use her body of professional work as a television, video and feature film editor to guide a distinguished panel of professionals through a discussion that will provide insight into the inner workings of the profession of a film editor. Nothing has been spared in the assembly of this accomplished and experienced panel of editors who will discuss the nuts and bolts of what editors do and what career paths are available in editing. In addition, they will share their personal journeys, how they made their way into the profession including both the challenges and the rewards. Joining Benson are six diverse award-winning professionals who are sound, picture, VFX editors’ and members of Local 700. They are:

Panelists

• Nena Erb, ACE, ACE-Nominated and Emmy-winning Editor “Insecure”

• Mark Dashnaw, Editor “Hot in Cleveland”

• Julia Grove, Editor “This is Us”

• Aric Lewis, Editor “Black-Ish”

• Glenn T. Morgan, MPSE, Sound Editor “The Revenant”

• Sharon Smith Holley, VFX Editor “2 Fast 2 Furious”

The “Editors on Editing” panel discussion promises to both editors and non-editors inspiration, new ideas, valuable information as well as insight into what it takes to succeed today a diverse world of post-production. They will discuss the career of the professional editor, how it has changed, the impact of technology, your responsibility to the audience and the ever looming BUDGET. Most important, this panel will clarify what an editor does. Register now at www.BHERC.TV.

About the 26th AAFM Festival

The Festival includes 140 films,10 panels, special events and debuts as a virtual experience this year

due to COVID – 19 on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV October 23 through November 29, 2020. Register Today at www.BHERC.TV for panels and Festival passes. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are Free.

About the Motion Pictures Editors Guild Diversity Committee

The Diversity Committee fosters initiatives that promote the Editors Guild’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Committee provides diversity awareness, support, mentoring and networking opportunities for members without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and age. https://www.editorsguild.com/About/Committees

About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

About BHERC TV

In February 2020 BHERC launched BHERC TV a leading world-wide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience, as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. Offering an affordable streaming entertainment service with paid memberships in over seven countries, BHERC TV members enjoy a wide variety of genres and languages and may watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Film lovers can play, pause and resume watching without commercials. Find out more on BHERC.TV

BE ACTIVE – ENGAGED – INSPIRED – www.BHERC.ORG

