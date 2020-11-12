Tennessee’s Unified Command Continues COVID-19 Rural Testing Events this Weekend

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, Nov. 14, continuing the effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases in rural counties.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing events are free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test. The testing locations are as follows:

West Tennessee

Hardin County Hardin County Fairgrounds 1019 Clifton Road Savannah, TN

Middle Tennessee

Bedford County Iglesia Nueva Vida 1304 Madison St. Shelbyville, TN

Giles County Old Elliot-Popham Building 1225 E. College St. Pulaski, TN

East Tennessee

Bradley County Bradley County Health Dept. 201 Dooley St. Cleveland, TN

Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests.

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.