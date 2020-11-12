Spiritual Narcissist - A New Consciously Created Men’s Luxury Streetwear Brand

Spiritual Narcissist

Spiritual Narcissist, a new men’s clothing brand is pleased to announce the launch of their new line.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual Narcissist, a new men’s clothing brand is pleased to announce the launch of their new line. Spiritual Narcissist is a consciously created men’s luxury streetwear brand made in Los Angeles, CA using responsibly sourced fabrics, an environmentally conscious process, and employing fair labor wages. SN represents quality, responsibility, and sustainability in every respect. Spiritual Narcissist came to light because there wasn't any brand on the market that the founders could stand behind the looks, the mission, and help people become more consciously aware through the container that is clothing.

SN clothing is designed for the wizards, ascended masters and philosophers of the everyday. The clothes make you feel elevated while the sustainable fabrics like TENCEL and organic cotton keep you grounded. This balance between ascension and grounding is reflected in the color palette as well. The founders spent a lot of time creating cohesion throughout the brand with the fabric colors. The attention to detail is unmatched and the directional lines of seams and taping map energy flow.

“I love the way the clothes feel. You can tell the difference in quality as soon as you put them on. The fabric feels buttery and unlike anything I've worn before. The intricate thought that went into every piece can be seen from the hidden pockets to how each piece layers perfectly. This is exactly what I wished I had (before I had it.)” - Sam Cohen

Designed by founder Mark Sauer with help from his co-founder Austin Floyd and guided by assistant designer Saundra Saulnier. Each piece is hand-cut and sewn in Los Angeles at a family-owned manufacturer.

"Spiritual Narcissist is a representation of The Great Polarity: Love and Fear. We’re about dissolving separation – illusions of Fear, and recognizing that all is Love. SN is a force for Truth, for Love, and all that brings light to our shadows. Oh, and it’s clothing…" stated Mark Sauer, Founder of Spiritual Narcissist.

Life is not a process of discovery, but a process of creation.”

What are you creating?

You can learn more at: Spiritualnarcissist.me