Award-winning travel company Austin Adventures acquires Wildland Adventures, expands team and international trip portfolio

“By acquiring Wildland and its well-established operation and excellent reputation, we are expanding our destinations and offerings by 35 percent.” Austin said.” — Dan Austin

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most trusted names in the adventure travel industry, Austin Adventures based in Billings, Mont., announced today that it is expanding its international operations.

The family-owned company has acquired Wildland Adventures, a time-tested international adventure travel icon headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The acquisition adds a range of exciting new tours and destinations to Austin Adventures’ signature trip portfolio.

The formal closing for the purchase was late October 2020. The two teams have since been busy integrating Wildland Adventures contracts, guests and tours within the two brands.

Wildland Adventures is an ecotourism pioneer with a 36-year track record of successfully providing active adventures throughout the world, connecting travelers in a deep and meaningful way to the people and places they visit.

“By acquiring Wildland and its well-established operation and excellent reputation, we are expanding our destinations and offerings by 35 percent. Clients will have the opportunity to travel on an additional 40 vetted Wildland itineraries in exciting destinations,” Austin said.

The integrity of Wildland’s core product is already aligned with that of Austin Adventures’, Austin added. The Austin Adventures mission is to give guests a comprehensive and immersive view of regions visited by engaging in multi-sport adventure such as biking, hiking, sea kayaking and whitewater rafting. The newly acquired programs combine adventure with a focus on cultural and natural history.

“Our programs have always been about learning, inviting guests to explore the outdoors through activities and wowing our guests with attention to detail, all in a luxurious, fully-supported manner,” Austin said. “This is such a great fit with the experiential style of tours at Wildland.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Wildland CEO Kurt Kutay is staying on the team for the foreseeable future. He will be taking on roles in quality control and product development.

“By keeping Kurt in the loop with support from other key Wildland staff and overseas partners, we gain decades of experience,” Austin said.

Kutay assures Wildland will remain dedicated to offering travelers outstanding quality and service. He supports the shared goals of the two companies to maintain Wildland’s close ties to its partners, guides and local communities worldwide.

“We are thrilled to keep the legacy we’ve built alive and vibrant for years to come by joining the Austin Adventures family,” Kutay said. “To collaborate as one, we won’t miss a beat providing trip expertise and in-depth regional knowledge.”

This purchase also provides Austin Adventures an opportunity to revise operations and management approaches. This will guarantee both international and domestic products continue to run smoothly. Kasey Austin, president of the company, will dedicate more energy and time domestically, while Curtis Fox, recently hired as vice president of international operations, will manage foreign product.

This is the fifth time in its 35 years that Austin Adventures has grown through acquisition. In 2000 the company firstly acquired Backcountry Tours, followed by Eurobike Tours, CBT Tours, Inc. and Go South Adventures. With each acquisition, Austin Adventures added destinations, regional expertise and talent.

Austin Adventures manages all of the arrangements for its selected destinations that include distinctive regions of the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. Small groups are limited to 12 guests (18 on family departures). Rates include first-class accommodations, most meals and beverages, expert guides, park entry fees, multisport activities such as hiking, biking, rafting, horseback riding and more, ground transportation and luggage service. Not included is round-trip travel to the host city.

For a copy of the 2021 catalog as well as information on Austin Adventure’s unique itineraries for active adult and family travel, please call toll-free 1-800-575-1540, or email info@austinadventures.com. To review current trips, schedules and itineraries you can visit its website www.austinadventures.com.