Governor Bullock Announces Nursing Teams Assisting Central and Eastern Montana Hospitals

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, November 2, 2020

CONTACTS: Marissa Perry, Communications Director, Governor’s Office, (406) 444-4514 Erin Loranger, Press Secretary, Governor’s Office, (406) 444-9725

MONTANA –Governor Steve Bullock today announced that nursing teams secured last week from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are now assisting hospitals in Central and Eastern Montana communities.

“Healthcare workers throughout the state are working tirelessly to care for Montanans hospitalized due to COVID-19 while performing their additional duties,” said Governor Bullock. “These nursing teams are stepping up to fill in the gaps with staffing shortages and help ensure that together as Montanans we can work to save lives. I ask that all Montanans do their part in taking precautions to slow the spread and support our healthcare workers.”

The five teams, with at least five medical professionals per team, are on site and beginning to provide much needed assistance at the following hospitals:

Eastern Montana

Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT

Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, Glasgow, MT

Billings Clinic, Billings, MT

Central Montana

Benefis Health System, Great Falls, MT

Marias Medical Center, Shelby, MT

Teams may be deployed elsewhere depending on need.

Last week, Governor Bullock announced that Montana had secured five teams to support the state with nursing shortfalls due to the increasing number of healthcare workers testing positive or quarantined due to COVID-19. These teams will provide medical support to these key regional hospitals through temporary staffing.

The state requested the teams be in Montana for up to 30 days and operations are being coordinated through the Montana State Emergency Coordination Center (SECC).