Center Valley Dentist Offering Affordable Dental Implants & Same-Day Crowns

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Castle Dental in Center Valley offers high-quality cosmetic dentistry, including dental implants and CEREC crowns.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental are helping patients smile with confidence thanks to a variety of high-quality and affordable cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Dental implants in Center Valley are Castle Dental’s most popular service. They are the most predictable, most successful, and longest-lasting missing tooth replacement currently available. The implant is placed into the jawbone to replace a missing tooth root. Then, an abutment and porcelain crown are added to give the implant a more natural-looking finish.

“Millions of Americans currently have dental implants,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “They are not only aesthetically pleasing but can help preserve a patient’s jawbone and prevent early aging.”

Covered in the cost of dental implants are the abutment, crown, x-rays, and any supplementary procedures.

In addition to dental implants, same-day CEREC crowns are also available. CEREC 3D technology creates color-matched ceramic crowns that can replace missing or damaged teeth in as little as one visit. Other onsite ceramic restorations include fillings and veneers.

