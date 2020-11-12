Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed Discussing the Need for Continuous Rapid Testing and Reopening the Economy

Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM)

People should be tested every three days and every business should be equipped with a testing machine like a vending machine, capable of conducting a rapid coronavirus test with results in minutes.” — Emil Malak

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped110120.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

In this most recent article, Mr. Malak renewed his calls to expand continuous rapid testing as the solution to reopen the world’s economies. Malak wrote, “In the meantime, the only solution to return life to normal is by expanding continuous rapid testing. People should be tested every three days and every business should be equipped with a testing machine like a vending machine, capable of conducting a rapid coronavirus test and delivering results in minutes.”

Mr. Malak cited the recent about face by the World Health Organization saying, “Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has reversed course on lockdowns. The WHO initially told us that lockdowns were necessary to get the virus under control and would be the new normal. Now they have backtracked and realized lockdowns are ineffective and do much more harm than good.”

Malak went on to say, “The United Kingdom and other European countries should cancel their current lockdown plans and replace them with continuous rapid testing of all its population.

Additionally, we need to continue good practices like regular hand washing, maintain social distancing and wearing masks whenever indoors, or whenever near other people when outdoors.”

Mr. Malak also shared his thoughts on a study linking neanderthal genes and severe cases of COVID-19, “Scientists have found a link between neanderthal genes and severe COVID-19 cases. When researchers compared the genetic profiles of about 3,200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and nearly 900,000 people from the general population, they found that a cluster of genes on chromosome 3 inherited from Neanderthals who lived more than 50,000 years ago is linked with 60% higher odds of needing hospitalization. According to the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, COVID-19 patients that had this gene cluster were also more likely to require artificial breathing assistance. The paper titled “The major genetic risk factor for severe COVID-19 is inherited from Neanderthals” was coauthored by Svante Paabo and Hugo Zeberg and published on September 30, 2020.”

Mr. Malak continued, “This newly discovered connection could be the reason why people in Europe, the Americas, Asia, India, and Indo-European Iran are more likely to develop a more lethal coronavirus than Africa and the Middle East.”

Malak, who has many years of experience dealing with the U.S. patent system hinted he may be writing a future article on the current state of patents in the United States saying, “Unfortunately, owning a U.S. patent today can be meaningless. It is no longer an asset but a liability.”

