AudioDots Launches a TTS WordPress plugin
Text-to-Speech Solution is now available for WordPress based news Publications, easily generating a stream of Mobile Audio
We have set aim to drive growth for news publications though our text to speech technology. AudioDots provides an innovative user experience and brand safe advertising opportunities for publishers.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As increasing number of news websites use WordPress as a platform to build their presence, many still lack the ability to distribute their content as audio.
Introducing AudioDots WordPress plugin
Once publishers add AudioDots’ plugin to their website, the system automatically adds news articles into an audio reel. A “Listen Now” button is then added below each article title in the mobile browser, enabling users to instantly switch to audio mode.
Your audience can now enjoy listening to your news stream hands free, right from their mobile devices, anytime and everywhere – while driving, cooking, or walking.
For online publishers, this is a game-changer. As audio listeners remain engaged three times longer than readers, AudioDots offers publishers to enter the space of programmatic audio and realize its full potential.
“We have set aim to drive growth for news publications though our innovative technology. The audio medium offers a unique combination of high consumer engagement and growing demand from programmatic delivery platforms. The inherently brand safe audio inventory creates a highly appealing media channel for advertisers”, commented AudioDots’ CEO Itay Rubinstein, “We expect that the digital audio market share will continue to grow at a rapid pace, together with audio content consumption”.
To learn more about how AudioDots makes it easy for publishers to recapture lost ad revenue and for advertisers to seize readers’ attention, please visit https://www.audiodots.com/wpplugin/
