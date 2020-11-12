120Water and PUR® Community Join Forces to Simplify Lead Remediation Programs

/EIN News/ -- ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, a digital water platform in use at more than 180,000 sample sites across the nation, has joined forces with PUR Community, a new municipality initiative created by PUR, a Helen of Troy brand specializing in at-home water filtration, to simplify point of use drinking water programs for utilities, municipalities, and facilities, including lead remediation programs. Click to tweet.



With this partnership, 120Water can offer PUR pitcher and filter kits as part of its comprehensive digital water platform used across the country to manage and modernize complex water programs and to help stay compliant with EPA regulations, including the upcoming revised Lead & Copper Rule (LCR).

120Water helps water professionals maintain compliance with an end-to-end solution that automates the sending and tracking of tap water test kits; unifies all related data, including customer information, service lines, and water quality results; manages the fulfillment of filter/pitcher kits to affected consumers; and provides out-of-the-box communications, reports, and dashboards, including a Public Transparency Dashboard of known lead service lines.

120Water is a natural fit with the recently launched PUR Community initiative, which is designed as a resource to educate municipalities experiencing water quality issues and help with immediate and cost-effective point-of-use filtration solutions to help reduce lead. PUR Community extends on the PUR brand's experience supporting communities that have been impacted by elevated levels of lead in the water. In the past seven years, PUR has distributed more than half a million point-of-use water filtration systems and replacement filters to help residents in affected cities through municipal partnerships.

“We created PUR Community because we know that collaboration is a critical part of the solution to improve access to safer drinking water across the country. We’re thrilled to work with an industry leader like 120Water as this will further our ability to provide pitcher and filters to communities as a short-term solution as they tackle long-term change, most notably lead remediation,” said Mike Mitchell, Director of Advanced Technologies of the Health and Home division, at Helen of Troy.

“Water providers are under a lot of pressure to deliver a safe and affordable supply of drinking water, and EPA revisions to the Safe Drinking Water Act will tax them even further,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “120Water is excited to be working with PUR as we continue to build relationships with the best water quality companies to deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions for drinking water compliance, and to foster reliable remediation programs.”

120Water’s turnkey platform was built specifically for the water industry to manage a broad scope of drinking water programs, such as lead service line replacement, and can be applied to multiple contaminants, including lead and arsenic.

About 120Water

Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking and waste water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

About PUR Community

PUR Community was developed by Helen of Troy as a resource for local cleaner water efforts, which provides pitcher and faucet filtration products as short-term solutions for communities tackling long-term change. PUR Community is a partnership that combines PUR's industry leading technology and expertise with the municipality's unique insights, gained from serving their communities every day, to create a customized program.

PUR is a pioneer in water filtration technology and is committed to continued innovation and rigorous testing to provide safer water solutions for communities. Made up of chemical and mechanical engineers with over 40 years of combined experience and expertise in advanced filtration technologies, water quality testing, and manufacturing best practices, PUR is consistently engaged with the larger water community through organizational relationships with the WQA, AWWA, NSF and EPA. In the past seven years, PUR has distributed more than half a million filters to help residents in affected cities across the country through municipality partnerships and donations.

About PUR:

Owned by Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, and replacement filters. PUR is committed to superior filtration performance and innovation. PUR filtration technology uses activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including lead, mercury and certain pesticides, while PUR pitcher and dispenser filtration systems are certified to reduce many contaminants including mercury and certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration visit PUR.com.

