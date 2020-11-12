A Tear in the Curtain
The story of a noble family’s struggle after communism shattered their livesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people talk about the American Dream, images of the poor and the oppressed rising up from their station to achieve success and a comfortable life often come to mind. The Batizy family, however, was neither poor nor oppressed prior to their journey to fulfill the American Dream. As a noble family in Eastern Europe, they lived very comfortable and luxurious lives until communism took over and shattered their status quo. The book The Biggest Hole in the Iron Curtain: The Batizy Story, written by author Levente Batizy, tells their story.
Dr. Levente G. Batizy is a member of the Batizy family and the book is told from his point of view. He is the fifth oldest of fourteen children and was 10 years old when the 1956 Hungarian Communist Revolution forcefully separated him from his mother and grandmother. Leaving with the rest of his family, he ended up in America and went through various trials and tribulations that would eventually bring him to success. Fifty years after arriving in the United States, Levente and his son went back to Hungary to celebrate the country’s freedom.
The Batizy Story follows the Batizy family, starting at the onset of the 1956 Hungarian revolution and the Hungarian people failed attempt at fighting communism, and the challenges they had to face, including being forced to leave their home country. It begins with the family’s patriarch, who planned their escape, and highlights the sacrifices Levante’s mother and grandmother made during the resettlement. The book also contains, in addition to Levante’s point of view, recollections from his 13 siblings fifty years after the Hungarian revolution.
Fans of world history and the strength of the human spirit would definitely enjoy this. Grab a copy today!
