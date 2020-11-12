The Dead Daisies New Album ‘Holy Ground’ Now Available For Pre-Order
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know you’ve all been eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Holy Ground’. The Dead Daisies new studio album was born in the South of France and like a fine wine, will be ready for drinking on January 22nd, 2021.
With the media declaring Rock Music dead, over & over again, ‘Holy Ground’ sees the band fight back. Moody at times, dark, powerful and rhythmic, this album unquestionably raises the bar.
‘Holy Ground” is the first to feature the powerhouse four-piece comprised of Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and Deen Castronovo.
“From the opening track "Holy Ground", we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to final track. We gave it our all, focused, and passionate. Take this ride with us, maybe you’ll find yourself in the lyrics.” – Glenn Hughes
Glenn's primal rhythms and Deen's bombastic attack combined with Doug’s targeted precision and David’s complementary fretwork has firmly cemented The Dead Daisies' sound.
“Holy Ground’ makes me happy to listen to now that it’s done and we’ve had time away. It’s heavy, groovy and is a fresh start for the band. It has the guitars that you expect I guess, but a new direction lyrically from Glenn. His lyrics are deep and leave room for imagination.”- Doug Aldrich
The album is an undeniable force that will please even the most hardened (or should we say jaded) rock fans.
We stand, proudly, on Holy Ground.
Pre-Order your copy now!
https://thedeaddaisies.com/holyground
###
Cat Swinton
The Dead Daisies PTY LTD
catherine@catalystpr.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter