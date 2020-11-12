Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,065 in the last 365 days.

Ethiopian Oromo Activists Support Senator Bob Menendez Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia

Senator Bob Menendez

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez joins the growing call for an end to the violence in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) celebrates U.S. Senator Bob Menendez's call for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia. Senator Menendez's call is in response to the escalation of violence that occurred when Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, declared a six-month state of emergency and ordered Ethiopian government troops into Ethiopia's Tigray region. Reporting by the Associated Press and Amnesty International suggests that the escalation of violence may lead to civil war.

Senator Menendez believes that prolonged hostilities in Ethiopia will derail Ethiopia's recent embrace of democratic norms, leading to the Ethiopian people being denied the peace and stability they crave for themselves and their children. OLLAA whole-heartily agrees with Senator Menendez's assessment of the situation in Ethiopia and joins Senator Menendez in calling for peace, respect for human rights, and a return to democratic norms.

OLLAA uses this opportunity to again call for the Ethiopian government to show respect for due process and ensure a fair and fully transparent judicial process for all political prisoners and people arrested during these unsettling times.

For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:

Karl Von Batten
Von Batten-Montague-York
karl.vonbatten@montagueyork.com

You just read:

Ethiopian Oromo Activists Support Senator Bob Menendez Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.