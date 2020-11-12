Ethiopian Oromo Activists Support Senator Bob Menendez Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez joins the growing call for an end to the violence in EthiopiaWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) celebrates U.S. Senator Bob Menendez's call for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia. Senator Menendez's call is in response to the escalation of violence that occurred when Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, declared a six-month state of emergency and ordered Ethiopian government troops into Ethiopia's Tigray region. Reporting by the Associated Press and Amnesty International suggests that the escalation of violence may lead to civil war.
Senator Menendez believes that prolonged hostilities in Ethiopia will derail Ethiopia's recent embrace of democratic norms, leading to the Ethiopian people being denied the peace and stability they crave for themselves and their children. OLLAA whole-heartily agrees with Senator Menendez's assessment of the situation in Ethiopia and joins Senator Menendez in calling for peace, respect for human rights, and a return to democratic norms.
OLLAA uses this opportunity to again call for the Ethiopian government to show respect for due process and ensure a fair and fully transparent judicial process for all political prisoners and people arrested during these unsettling times.
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Karl Von Batten
Von Batten-Montague-York
karl.vonbatten@montagueyork.com