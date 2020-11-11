Additional Cloth Face Masks Available for SAUs

The Department of Education is thrilled to notify School Administrative Units (SAUs) of the availability of an additional 1 million cloth face coverings, to be distributed immediately.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Maine and the country, schools are keenly focused on ensuring the six health and safety requirements for in-person instruction are being implemented. Cloth masks should be the primary option for face coverings in schools. Cloth masks can and should be cleaned between uses, and are now readily available, with over 1 million in stock, through the collaborative efforts of DOE’s Maine School Safety Center (MSSC), Maine Emergency Management Association (MEMA), Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS), and other agencies.

A reminder, emergency funds have been utilized for procurement of supplies for SAUs, and those supplies that have been provided by MSSC should be used specifically for the purposes and by the people for whom they were designated as part of the distribution process.

For example, highly sought-after medical gowns, allocated for staff who must have close contact with students or those who are sick, should not be instead repurposed for use in art class. For most staff and students, surgical grade disposable masks should not be used in place of reusable cloth masks.

To order additional cloth masks for your school, please follow the directions below:

Using a browser such as Chrome or Firefox (please do NOT use Internet Explorer, as it is not compatible) please log into the portal https://stateofmaine.lp4fb.com/index.php?route=account/login and place your order for cloth masks.

For additional questions or information, please contact Melissa Condon at Melissa.A.Condon@maine.gov.