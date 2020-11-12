EGYM Expert Series - The Impact Of A COVID Vaccine On The Health Club Industry Today And Tomorrow
Owners and operators are invited to discuss changes in the fitness industry and the impact the approaching vaccine and technology will play in the future.
The recent announcement of an effective vaccine is so encouraging. When this pandemic is finally behind us, there will be a very bright future ahead for our industry.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent hardware and software solutions, announced the sixth edition of their live expert series: The Health Club Industry Today and Tomorrow on November 19, 2020,
— Brent Darden, Interim, President and CEO of IHRSA
12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
With the health club industry experiencing new lockdowns across Europe and continued struggles worldwide, the November 9, 2020 news that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine strongly protects people against infection was enthusiastically received by everyone, including the health club industry, which has been adversely impacted by the government shutdowns.
Pfizer announced its candidate vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing infection in volunteers. It uses a never-before-approved technology called messenger RNA, or mRNA, to produce an immune response in vaccinated people.
"The 2020 pandemic has been a great challenge for the global health club industry which has been so adversely impacted by the virus," said Brent Darden, Interim, President and CEO of IHRSA. He went on to say, "As a key provider of exercise to communities around the world, our industry makes a huge difference in positively impacting the health of so many people. The recent announcement of an effective vaccine is so encouraging. When this pandemic is finally behind us, there will be a very bright future ahead for our industry."
Darden, a long-time health club industry leader, stepped into the interim President and CEO role at IHRSA in August of this year. He will be a part of this upcoming Webinar to give the latest updates on the global industry, what he sees happening as a result of the impact of COVID, and how technology will continue to be a big part of the industry now and post-vaccine.
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites gym owners and operators to an ongoing discussion on recent changes in the fitness industry and the impact the approaching vaccine and technology will play in the future.
Topics will include:
- Update on the Latest Regarding The Vaccine
- Updates On IHRSA and Mr. Darden's Efforts
- Understanding the On-Going Impact of Digital
- Planning For The Rebound in 2021
Panelists will include:
- Brent Darden (Interim President and CEO, IHRSA)
- Dana Milkie (GM, North America, EGYM)
- Bryan O'Rourke (CEO FITC | Vedere Ventures)
Bryan O'Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and Vedere Ventures, who serves on the IHRSA board of directors and is a thought leader in the health and fitness industry, will be hosting the event.
Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America who is sponsoring the series, had this to say, "The potential for an effective COVID19 vaccine in the near future will be a huge benefit to the world. Because of the heightened awareness of the benefits of exercise as it pertains to health and immunity that resulted from this terrible pandemic, we expect demand for fitness services will grow significantly as we return to normal. I anticipate that technology will continue to have an even more profound impact on the fitness industry going forward as well as in our post-pandemic world."
To register visit https://bit.ly/EGYM-ImpactOfACOVIDVaccine
# # #
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
https://egym.com
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not for profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC's headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
