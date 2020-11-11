Business Council to hold special meeting Thursday

For immediate release

The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will hold a special meeting by webinar at 11 am on Thursday, Nov. 12 to hear updates on the Business Relief Programs and grantee audits and consider a proposed Audit Services Contract with MHP, LLP.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which are all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which opened Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.

Contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at ron.gullberg@wyo.gov or 307.286.9519 with questions or inquiries.

