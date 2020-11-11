Exxelia Ohmcraft Precision Resistors Help Ensure Reliability of Powerful Minuteman III Intercontinental Range-Missile

...military contractors turned to Exxelia Ohmcraft to develop the custom resistors required to support the missile’s rigorous precision and reliability specifications.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) such as the Minuteman III—the only land-based ICBM missile in service in the U.S.—have the ability to travel more than 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) to hit their targets. To ensure the highest possible degree of accuracy, military contractors have leveraged Exxelia Ohmcraft’s high voltage precision resistors in a variety of applications—including the Minuteman III—for nearly a decade.

The United States’ Minuteman III missiles are stored in the Great Plains, lying dormant for years while withstanding the sometimes-harsh environmental conditions. They must be ready for deployment at any given moment, and the Minuteman III boasts nearly 100 percent testing reliability.

“Since first coming into service in 1970, there have been several upgrades to the Minuteman III missile,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “To keep the ICBM modernized and ensure its product performance throughout the years, military contractors turned to Exxelia Ohmcraft to develop the custom resistors required to support the missile’s rigorous precision and reliability specifications.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft performs a full range of military lot acceptance testing (LAT) on its resistors to meet the unique design requirements for each particular application. In the case of the Minuteman III, the resistors’ small form factor was crucial to keeping the missile as lightweight as possible.

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

