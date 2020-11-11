It’s Double Dipping for Tokyo Kuntpunch Podcast Hooking From Home Today Live on YouTube!
Tokyo Kuntpunch hosts Hooking From Home every Wednesday at 9pm ET on YouTube
Comedy Legends Seaton Smith at 3pm ET/12noon and Don Barris at 9pm ET/6pm PT
Both these comics are legends and I am so happy to have them both in one day”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s double dipping for comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch as she welcomes two very talented comedians today on the Hooking From Home podcast. Seaton Smith at 3pm ET/12noon PT and Don Barris at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
“This is a special day because it’s going to be my last Hooking From Home in LA for awhile, I’m moving to New York this weekend,” says Tokyo. “Both these comics are legends and I so am happy to have them both in one day.”
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
