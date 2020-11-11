Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reform of the Policy on Public Debt Limits in IMF-Supported Programs

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

Publication Date:

November 11, 2020

Summary:

This paper evaluates the IMF’s policy on the use of quantitative limits on public debt in IMF-supported programs (the “debt limits policy”) and proposes a number of modifications. The review is taking place at a time when many countries are experiencing heightened debt vulnerabilities or actual debt distress, aggravated by the COVID-19 shock, and occurring against the backdrop of a changing credit landscape in which concessional finance is scarcer relative to countries’ investment needs.

Series:

Policy Paper No.20/061

Frequency:

occasional

English

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513560885/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020061

Format:

Paper

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


