Pro-gard™ Products, LLC. Introduces a Groundbreaking, Safer Drug Test Kit for Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC. announces expansion into providing solutions for dealing with the demanding challenges of fighting illicit drug crimes.

There are many ways that an officer can unwillingly have contact with these drugs. With the DTK Identifier and DTK Drug Test Kit, the officer eliminates the risk for exposure.” — Mike Navarro, President, Pro-gard Products, LLC

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, and leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement vehicle safety equipment, is excited to announce their expansion into providing solutions for law enforcement, government, and other organizations to deal with the demanding and vigorous challenges of fighting illicit drug crimes. This is the company’s first launch into the field of forensics, and the beginning of highly innovative solutions to come in the future. This new brand will be known as DTK Products.

DTK Product’s revolutionary DTK Identifier™ and the DTK Drug Test Kit, provide a safer, more reliable way to get immediate results from unknown substances. The patented technology does not require the user to have direct physical contact with suspect substances and the sampler is protected from any possible contamination.

President of Pro-gard Products, Mike Navarro, states, “Officers are putting themselves at risk every day - especially when it comes to the dangers of coming into contact with illicit and potentially deadly substances. The current way of testing, which has literally been the only way for decades, puts the officer at risk. There are many ways that an officer can unwillingly - through no fault of their own - have contact with these drugs. With the DTK Identifier and DTK Drug Test Kit, the officer eliminates the risk for exposure. This is a game changer in the industry."

DTK Product’s line of products offers the latest scientific advances in easy-to-use, rugged, and durable packaging. The testing kits can be used in extreme temperature conditions and have a long shelf life. The DTK test kits can test all substances, including traces in the microgram to nanogram range, on both small and very large surfaces. Each kit can be used to detect trace amounts of dangerous or illicit chemicals on persons, surfaces, and clothing. DTK Products’ kits can also test liquids.

About Pro-gard™ Products, LLC.

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, was established in 1968, with one mission in mind, to build a better protective product for the officer during prisoner transports. We provide the safest, most durable law enforcement products designed to perform on the open road. We proudly offer our products throughout North America as well as many foreign markets. Pro-gard's corporate office is located in Noblesville, IN. For more information, visit www.pro-gard.com

Introducing the DTK Identifier