Jordan Bone, NBA Point Guard for the Detroit Pistons Launches Campaign to Solve the Digital Divide
Jordan Bone, NBA Point Guard for the Detroit Pistons, is excited to join Digital Wish and solve the digital divide.
Jordan Bone, NBA's point guard for the Detroit Pistons uses his persistence to solve the Digital Divide as spokesperson for the #ConnectAStudent campaign to raise money for hotspots.
NBA Point Guard Jordan Bone and Digital Wish Are Challenging Businesses and Everyone to Get Involved and Donate Hotspots to put Students Back in School
No kid should be without access to the internet, especially when many schools have transitioned to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drafted for the NBA while still in college, Jordan is an ideal spokesperson for Digital Wish as he beat the odds with little to no support to complete his college degree. Jordan understands the importance of an education as he gave his mother the ultimate Mother’s Day surprise with his graduation from the University of Tennessee. Together with his brother, Josh Bone, the Director of Operations for Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball, the brothers will challenge the cities of Detroit, Nashville, and Knoxville to join the campaign to Connect A Student and solve the digital divide through cash donations or by recycling used IT equipment.
According to Jordan, “No kid should be out of school. It’s about connectivity. And even equity. Kids can still succeed with #N0GAS. But they can’t go back to school without internet.” Jordan Bone uses the #N0GAS hashtag to represent having no support and no resources, using just your will and drive to succeed. This was born directly from his drive to obtain a college degree with very little support after he was drafted by the NBA.
Digital Wish’s mission to close the digital divide is really a call for equity. With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, internet access has become a necessary tool for a child’s ability to obtain an education. With no access to the internet, kids lose all access to an education. Connectivity ensures every kid has an equal opportunity to succeed. A single donation of $240 purchases one hotspot and connects up to 15 people, at just $16/person. Each hotspot is loaded with one year of unlimited internet, which solves the digital divide for school children, their siblings, and family members who would otherwise have no internet access at all.
To participate, visit the campaign website, www.connectastudent.org, where participants will discover all the ways to join us. Individuals can donate money or issue a fundraising challenge on social media. Corporations can donate their used IT equipment which will be safely recycled, with the cash value becoming a hotspot donation through Digital Wish. Digital Wish is partnering with brothers Jordan and Josh Bone to raise over $24 million for hotspots and laptops for students in need. Visit our campaign website to donate and take part in one of our social challenges. Together, we will close the digital divide.
ABOUT DIGITAL WISH
Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education.Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009 Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing us to aid more than 500,000 students. We were also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. With a membership of 68,000 technology educators, we are able to offer free resources by partnering with internationally known technology names, including Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Microsoft and more. Visit www.digitalwish.org to learn more.
