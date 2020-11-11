Negotiations launched on gas supply conditions for Belarus from January 1, 2021

November 11, 2020, 17:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in St. Petersburg.

At the start of the meeting, the parties noted that the issue of repaying the debt owed by Belarusian consumers for Russian gas supplies had been completely settled. In this connection, negotiations have been launched to discuss the conditions of gas supplies to Belarus starting from January 1, 2021.

Background The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2020. On December 31, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus signed the Protocol on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020. On February 14, 2020, the parties signed the Protocol outlining the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2020.