This Start-up Is Turning Smartphones Into a Call Center

GoDial Logo Turn Your Phone Into A Call Center Auto Call Dialer And CRM App

GoDial is an auto call dialer & CRM app for businesses. Enterprise version allows setting up a call center in minutes.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolkata based startup, Avifa infotech has developed a software that can turn your phone into a call center. The application is named Godial, as it doubles up as an autodialer. The users do not need to pay for any kind of VOIP charges. The software is aimed to cater to the individuals and organizations that require calling in bulk every day.

Kolkata, India – Stockbrokers, real estate agents, and hiring departments, are some of the many who need to make 100-150 calls every day. Such a task is not only arduous but goes on to waste a lot of time. For such people, Avifa Infotech Pvt Ltd brings GoDial, an autodialer app that can function as a call center right on the phone in just about 2 minutes. The founder, Avijit Sarkar, being a tech developer, designed a calling software when he had to dial 100s of numbers in a day for his restaurant business, this mobile CRM, autodialer app was named GoDial.

Founded in Kolkata, India by an entrepreneur, innovator, and tech enthusiast, Avijit Sarkar, GoDial has grown massively since its inception. The app has scaled to offer a personal version to over 20,000 users and an enterprise version to about 200 patrons. Avijit has always been an innovator since his first year in college, having founded multiple tech ventures.

Besides GoDial, he is also the founder of Avifa Infotech Pvt Ltd, which started as a BPO and now transforms ideas into realities.

The high acceptability for the app lies in its utility, design, power, and great customer support. The app can be set up in about 2 minutes, the user first needs to sign up for the account, then create a team and add contacts and lists, then finally after downloading the Team app, the user can start calling. A quick hassle-free process to handle a task of such complexity.

GoDial comes with rich USPs, which makes it a one of a kind app for people working from homes, during the pandemic of COVID-19. GoDial features a built-in CRM system, which can help manage the customers’ data and provide valuable insights from that data. Moreover, with the dashboard, users can take a look at useful analytics. Template messaging allows users to send multiple messages. Users can also send messages after calls without having to save the numbers. Moreover, users can also redial the contacts which were busy or unreachable before.

Find out more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgZVt_13xEk&feature=youtu.be

Contact Information:

Contact Person Name: Avijit Sarkar

Company: Avifa Infotech Pvt Ltd (Legal company of GoDial)

Email: avijit@avijitsarkar.com

Phone: +91 7044406666

Address: Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Website: https://godial.cc

Promo | GoDial | Auto Call Dialer and CRM for Individuals and Teams