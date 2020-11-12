Ultra Chooses Cudo as Core Technology for its Ultra Miner Application
Distributed computing providing direct value to the Ultra gamersTALLINN, ESTONIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra Corporation OÜ (“Ultra”), the first blockchain-powered gaming ecosystem, today announced the signing of a framework agreement with Cudo Ventures Ltd. ("Cudo"), the UK-based technology provider with an install base of over 140,000 users in 145 countries, which will provide computing monetization services to Ultra’s gaming communities.
As part of its gaming ecosystem, Ultra will be releasing its One-click mining application that will enable Ultra’s gamers to securely share their spare computing capacity to process crypto mining and a wide range of workloads such as video rendering, AI computing and medical research, which can generate up to 3x to 4x more earnings than traditional cryptocurrency mining. Cudo automatically monitors and selects the most profitable workload available, ensuring Ultra’s gamers maximize their revenues.
Earnings are automatically converted to UOS (Ultra’s token) which are bought on markets and sent to the Ultra user’s wallet. Receiving UOS will allow Ultra’s users to participate in the Ultra ecosystem without any friction, enabling them to purchase games, in-game assets (NFTs), tip their favorite streamer, participate in tournaments, or even stake to get rewarded with more UOS.
In addition, Cudo’s current install base of over 140,000 users will now be able to receive their earnings in UOS, increasing further the demand for UOS and the awareness of Ultra.
Nuno Pereira, Vice President of Investment and Partnerships: “We’re extremely excited to be working with Ultra. This relationship provides Cudo with access to millions of gamers around the globe and enables them to participate in the sharing economy of computing power. We see a future in which it becomes second nature for gamers to use their spare computing power to pay for new games or items on the Ultra platform!”
Nicolas Gilot, Co-CEO of Ultra: “Cudo creates a unique opportunity for Ultra to increase brand loyalty by enabling our community to use their spare compute capacity to earn UOS. Ultra's One-click mining application is simple to use, with optimization and selection of the most profitable deal to compute, fully automated. Earnings are used to purchase UOS on market and sent to the user’s Ultra Wallet. This innovative partnership is paving the way for distributed computing power which has tremendous value for the games industry.”
Ultra and its partners are democratizing the video games industry for both developers and players. This announcement comes hot on the heels of a partnership agreement with AMD to create a uniquely beneficial ecosystem for developers and gamers.
---
About Ultra:
Ultra is the first entertainment platform providing all key games industry services under a single roof, accessible through a single login.
Built around our PC game distribution platform, Ultra Games, we provide access to countless centralized and decentralized services: Discover, buy, play and sell your games and in-game items, watch live-streaming feeds, interact with your favorite influencers, participate in contests, compete in tournaments and much more.
Ultra has been built to extinguish the frontier between blockchain and mass market, between dApps and Apps and between legacy items and NFTs.
For more information, please visit https://ultra.io, and follow along on Twitter and Telegram.
About Cudo:
Cudo is transforming the way in which we use billions of dollars of underutilized tech assets to create a cleaner, cheaper and a more equitable world.
Our monetization platform is used in over 145 countries, providing automated value that is reliable and optimized to every user and organization according to their needs.
Cudo is a collaborative consumption network ecosystem, which provides low-cost, high-performance solutions for compute-hungry applications, such as machine learning, blockchain applications, A.I. and rendering.
For more information, please visit https://www.cudocompute.com/.
Nicolas Gilot
Ultra Corporation OÜ
+32 476 04 39 75
press@ultra.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter