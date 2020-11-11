Unified Esports Association Hosts IVCi Engage Colligate Valorant Tournament with Challonge
IVCi Engage Launches AV Industry’s First Esports Subscription Service with Collegiate Valorant Tournament hosted by UEA in a partnership with Challonge.WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Esports Association (UEA) facilitated and hosted the IVCi Engage Collegiate Tournament as IVCi launched their new esports service, ENGAGE, on October 2nd and celebrated the milestone with the first collegiate Valorant Tournament. Challonge tournament support and bracketing was used by UEA to provide the teams with a seamless tournament experience.
IVCi’s ENGAGE esports service is a turnkey program for educational institutions that either have or are developing esports programs. ENGAGE subscriptions are fully inclusive of hardware, furnishings, support services, and life cycle management. Subscriptions are available in varying term lengths and all include the ability to upgrade, add, or modify the subscription as the esports programs grow. The ENGAGE service officially launched on Friday, October 2, 2020 and subscription signups are available now.
To celebrate the launch of the ENGAGE service, IVCi partnered with the Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA) and our Gold Sponsor, LG Business Solutions to host a collegiate Valorant Tournament featuring a 5K grand prize. The event drew strong participation, and after the qualifying rounds featured a 16-team tournament to play for the grand prize. The University of Irvine in Southern California prevailed and in an exciting series of game play took home the grand prize. The University of Texas at Dallas finished second and Iowa State University came in third.
Challonge have partnered to continue to provide a great tournament experience. “We’ve outgrown the normal capability of Challonge and with their support and added features, we are able to provide our players an enhanced bracketing system.” said UEA chief executive officer Ramsey Jamoul.
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.
About Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA)
The Unified Collegiate Esports Association is an association for North American high-level esports programs. With our primary focus on the students, we offer no membership fees in the efforts of empowering and activating our collegiate counterparts to give students as many resources and opportunities as we can.
About Challonge
Challonge, a Logitech Company, is a free-to-use competition management technology that helps organizers of any esport, traditional sport, race, and tabletop game streamline organization, progression, and record keeping. Founded in 2009, Challonge offers more than 25 competition types as both a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and as a back-end software integration service. Challonge's mission is to empower competition organizers with ready-made solutions while also maximizing their ability to build upon their own vision. Create a free tournament and build your competitive community at Challonge.com
About IVCi
IVCi video conferencing company is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, collaborative meeting spaces, unified communications, video conferencing, cloud-based services and industry leading back-end managed services. We partner with you to set a collaboration & migration strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business & bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.
