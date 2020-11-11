Tanaza takes part in the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program 2020
Tanaza has been selected to join the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program aimed at startups focused on improving connectivity.MILAN, ITALY, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanaza, a leader in the cloud-managed wireless networking industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program.
Facebook and MassChallenge are launching the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program for startups worldwide that improve internet connectivity through technologies, solutions, and new models that address internet access availability and affordability across the Americas.
Facebook and MassChallenge have selected 30 startups to partner with Facebook Connectivity to help scale their businesses, ultimately accelerating the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi arena. Tanaza has been invited to participate in the 12-week virtual program to get industry-oriented training and workshops with access to industry experts, mentors, and potential strategic partners and investors.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity Program. This would give us the edge needed to accelerate innovative solutions to build a more efficient infrastructure that will lower the cost of connectivity while enabling added-value applications to connect more people to the Internet," says Sebastiano Bertani, CEO of Tanaza.
The 12-week virtual program kicks-off with the Bootcamp Day in which startups meet Facebook Connectivity teams, possible mentors for the program, and the first workshops take place.
For more information on the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program and Tanaza’s participation, please visit https://www.tanaza.com/blog/facebook-accelerator-connectivity-2020/
About Tanaza
Tanaza, an Italian company with headquarters in Milan, developed a comprehensive and flexible cloud networking solution for IT professionals to operate Wi-Fi networks. At the core of Tanaza's technology is TanazaOS, a powerful Linux-based Operating System compatible with multiple hardware devices. Tanaza creates value for its partners and users by allowing unprecedented efficiency and scalability in network management, including freeing users from proprietary hardware. Tanaza's mission is to democratize Wi-Fi networks by providing secure and scalable software for performing, affordable, and cloud-controllable Wi-Fi connectivity. For more information, please visit www.tanaza.com.
Tanaza and TanazaOS are registered trademarks of Tanaza S.p.A. All third-party trademarks mentioned are their respective owners' property.
Contacts Tanaza
Press Office
Caterina Vertaldi
Press Officer
caterina.vertaldi@tanaza.com
Marketing-related inquiries
Kelly Manrique
Head of Marketing
+39 02 9475 0217
marketing@tanaza.com
Caterina Vertaldi
Tanaza
caterina.vertaldi@tanaza.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn