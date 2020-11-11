Team update: Bjarne Riis

Riis joined Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour team at the start of the year and departs the organisation by mutual consent.

Douglas Ryder, Team Principal, said: “I’d like to thank Bjarne for the experience and leadership that he has brought to our environment, and the contribution he has made. We’d like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

“To be a part of NTT Pro Cycling during a unique year for all of us has been a great experience,” said Riis. “I have a lot of respect for the team that Doug has built and want to thank him for the opportunity. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Riis and his partners, Jan Bech Andersen and Lars Seier Christensen along with Ryder have also discontinued further discussions about a purchase of a part of NTT Pro Cycling.

As NTT Pro Cycling continues to fight to secure its future, further updates regarding the sustainability of our team will follow in due course.

