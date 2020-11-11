Online Betting for Sports and Casinos Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends & Forecast till 2025

“Online Betting for Sports and Casinos - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos Market 2020-2025:

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Online Betting for Sports and Casinos - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Overview

The global online gambling market size is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The growing popularity of betting across the globe and freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to casino gaming platforms is currently driving the market. Factors such as increasing internet penetration and the availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), as of 2018, approximately 2,800 sites are active online and offer activities including bingo, poker, and lottery.

Electronic Gambling Devices (EGDs) are inexpensive to run and easily available. These devices have an in-built software that mimics the experience of a local casino. For instance, a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) uses advancing technology and can also be customized to electronic slot machines, spinning reel slot machines, video slot machines, and electronic poker games.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Betting for Sports and Casinos companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Sports Betting

Casino

Poker

Bingo

Lottery

Other/Skill Gaming

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Desktop

Mobile Devices

@Get Free Sample Copy of the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6017635-global-online-betting-for-sports-and-casinos-market

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

ZEAL

Bet365

Flutter Entertainment

Betsson

Scientific Games

Kindred

GVC

MRG

Playtech

Bet-At-Home

Expekt

888

William Hill

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market space?

What are the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Online Betting for Sports and Casinos market?

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/6017635-global-online-betting-for-sports-and-casinos-market

Major Key Points in Table of Content



1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos by Company

4 Online Betting for Sports and Casinos by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Online Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued………



ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.