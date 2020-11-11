VetJobs Celebrates Military and Veterans With Salute to Industry Initiative
The Salute to Industry Initiative is Leading Military and Veterans into High Demand, High Growth Job Opportunities
Salute to Industry puts a spotlight on industry opportunity and career pathways for military and veterans, we showcase upskill or reskill opportunities so job seekers are more competitive.”UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs, IBM, SunSpec Alliance, and Red Hat are providing military and veterans with free tech training, certification and job placement assistance for careers in cybersecurity and IT – expertise still in high demand by the private sector, law enforcement and national security agencies.
“Our Salute to Industry Initiative puts a spotlight on industry opportunity and career pathways for military and veterans,” says Stacy Bayton, VetJobs Sr. Executive Vice President. “With the current markets, hiring has slowed or been placed on hold while lay-offs and furloughs are taking place. While working with candidates on job placement we also take the time to showcase upskill or reskill opportunities so job seekers are more competitive and can secure employment more easily at the levels they are seeking.”
“A widening gap exists between available, qualified, cybersecurity professionals and unfilled positions,” says Martin Laird, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility. “This gap is expected to leave more than 1.8 million jobs unfilled by 2022. Programs like the IBM i2 certification training are designed to build in-demand technology skills that are needed to prepare veterans for “new collar” careers -- skilled positions, such as data and cybersecurity analysts, which require specific skills but not necessarily a four-year degree.”
"The Distributed Energy industry, including solar and storage technology, is one of the fastest growing sectors in the United States," says Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance. "But a lack of qualified workers, particularly in the area of software development and cybersecurity means that continued growth is threatened. SunSpec Cyberguardians is equipping veterans with the skills they need to fill this workforce gap and secure lucrative careers in an industry that benefits both the national economy and the global environment."
"With manual IT operations, evolving security risks, and changing capabilities required for IT management, Digital Transformation is a major focus for all organizations,” says Robin Mehera, Senior Manager with Red Hat Training. “Red Hat is focused on enabling veterans to meet these emerging demands for organizations. We need to look at Digital Transformation as skills and cultural transformation. Technology is always evolving and so too are the skills required to successfully meet an organization's needs. To be successful in this new paradigm, veterans need to leverage training and certifications to keep pace with the market and an employers Digital Transformation strategy."
The Salute to Industry Initiative is particularly timely, considering recent developments that have led to thousands of people losing their source of income despite a huge workforce gap in some industries. The comprehensiveness of the program, with VetJobs spotlighting employment opportunity, skills training, and tools to help our military and veterans meet the challenges of a new job market is particularly great for our military community. VetJobs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps find jobs for Veterans, Transitioning Military, National Guard, Reservists, and Military Spouses. To learn more about the organization, its board members, and their mission reach out to https://www.vetjobs.org/media.
