Climber Injured at Rumney Climbing Rocks

Rumney, NH – At around 4:00 p.m. on November 9, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a rock climber who had sustained an injury while rock climbing on the Rumney Climbing Rocks in Rumney. The 22-year-old man, Dalton Brisbois, of Ashburnham, MA, was climbing a route on a cliff when a serious but non-life-threatening injury occurred. The climbing party was using proper safety systems, allowing Dalton to be lowered to the trail without further injury.

First responders from the Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Plymouth, and Campton-Thornton Fire Departments as well as Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived at the scene and provided aid to the injured climber. Other rock climbers nearby also assisted in the rescue effort. Dalton was able to walk under his own power but could not safely navigate the steep and rocky trails that connect the many rock-climbing routes. A thick covering of dry leaves and acorns posed a serious slipping hazard. A battery-operated leaf blower proved a key piece of rescue equipment as it was used to make a safe path down the rocks through the leaves allowing for the entire rescue team to have stable footing. Dalton reached the parking area safely at approximately 5:20 p.m. without further incident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors this fall to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Planning for outdoor activities must include contending with the shorter daylight hours and dropping temperatures. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.