Court chooses law clerks for 2021-2022 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2021-2022 term beginning August 1, 2021.

Joseph Hackman of Hannaford, North Dakota, received a B.B.A. in Investments from the University of North Dakota. Mr. Hackman is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021.

Tatiana Hamilton of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Hamilton is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021.

Jordan Stroh of Driscoll, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Stroh is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May 2021.

Ashley Vander Wal of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the Minot State University. Ms. Vander Wal is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021.

Katie Winbauer of Bismarck, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Professional Communications from the Valley City State University. Ms. Winbauer is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021.